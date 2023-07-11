The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Leading Robodebt critic reacts to Royal Commission report

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:56pm, first published July 11 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Terry Carney's name appears 118 times in the robodebt royal commission report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.