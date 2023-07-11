Canberra Airport has announced direct flights to and from Albury starting on August 28.
The announcement is in collaboration with Albury Airport and FlyPelican, and reveals flights will initially run for a six-month period until January 2024.
FlyPelican will offer flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from the commencement date, with a launch price of $179 one-way, the airport said.
Albury will become the 13th domestic destination flying to and from Canberra.
The route provides an opportunity for economic boost for both locations, while also expanding domestic travel to Albury and the Murray River region, the airport said in a statement.
Managing director at Canberra Airport Stephen Byron said the airport welcomes the new opportunities.
"We're excited to connect Canberrans with the Albury region, a truly remarkable regional city sat upon the historic banks of the Murray River, with a vibrant foodie scene, endless outdoor experiences, and a thriving arts culture," he said.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the easy connection between the two locations has been highly anticipated.
"The Albury-Canberra service will undoubtedly open up countless opportunities for both business and leisure travel," she said.
"The re-establishment of this crucial route is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Albury Airport team, working hand-in-hand with Canberra Airport and Fly Pelican to make it a reality.
"Their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and responding to the needs of our community is truly commendable."
The announcement comes after a stint of direct flights to Darwin were offered over the winter months, ending on September 29 this year.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
