Fashionable and functional: The best tops for Canberra's active lifestyle

As you explore different activities and pastimes in the city, it's best to choose clothing that's comfortable as well as reflects your unique style. Picture, Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When navigating various outdoor activities, choosing attire that combines comfort and flair is crucial. In Canberra, an Australian city celebrated for its inhabitants' active lifestyle, finding the perfect blend of style and function in clothing can be quite a pursuit.

Plus, the city's mild climate transitions from cool mornings to warm afternoons. This creates the need for adaptable, high-performance apparel that marries style with function.

So, whether you're a Canberra local or just visiting this lively city, this blog has your back. You'll discover the top seven tops that cater to Canberra's active scene while keeping you chic. Are you ready to chime in with the city's rhythm and flaunt your style? Dive in below to learn more.

1. Longline tunic

The Longline Tunic, like those from Modist Mi's tops collection, is perfect for a morning jog or a casual brunch. It channels a traditional style while exuding both functionality and elegance.

The clothing's loose silhouette offers maximum movement, and the extended line creates a slimming effect you can enjoy. Consider pairing a longline tunic with leggings or fitted trousers for a stylish yet active day out in Canberra.

Aside from that, the tunic's airy fabric adapts seamlessly to Canberra's fluctuating weather. Crafted from delicate materials, it keeps you cool during summer. Its long-line design provides coverage during the colder times of the year as well, protecting you from chilly winds.

2. Tank top

Next on the list is the always-in-style tank top. This top type works well in Canberra's active lifestyle due to its flexibility. For instance, they're great for layering under jackets or sweaters during the cooler months. But when the sun is out, the tank top is ideal for exercising across various locales, like hiking Mount Majura or practicing yoga in Glebe Park.

Fashion-forward tank tops with unique cuts, fashionable prints, and eye-catching colors are now a part of the trend. Remember, the rule of thumb is to choose one that complements your style while being practical for your planned activities.

3. Crop top

Speaking of trendy, let's talk about the crop top. While it might seem audacious for some, these tops are making waves in the active scene.

Paired with high-waisted leggings or joggers, a crop top can be both functional and stylish. Take this, for example, are you heading for a quick workout during lunch? The crop top requires minimal switching and doubling from workwear to workout gear.

The key lies in selecting a crop top with a supportive design and material that can withstand the sport you're engaging in. It's not just limited to the gym, either. After all, who can resist the allure of a quick paddle around Lake Burley Griffin on a warm afternoon in a comfy crop top combination?

4. Hooded sweatshirt

For those chilly Canberra mornings, a hoodie is the ideal companion. It's no secret that Canberra's weather can be unpredictable, with sunny afternoons turning into breezy evenings. A hooded sweatshirt conveniently adds an extra layer of warmth when needed.

Yet the functionality of a hooded sweatshirt extends beyond just keeping you warm. The front pocket can secure your keys and mobile, while the hood provides respite from unexpected drizzles.

Imagine a jog along the Canberra Centenary Trail, basking in scenic beauty while feeling snug in your hooded sweatshirt. Wouldn't that be an exhilarating experience?

5. Fleece top

Welcome the fleece top, a cold-weather hero. Perfect for Canberra's chilly months, it keeps you warm without compromising movement.

Choosing a fleece top with a zippered feature can allow you to regulate your heat levels. Picture this; you're starting with a jog on a crisp Canberra morning with the zip-up to keep you snug. But as your body warms up, you pull down the zip to let Canberra's fresh winter air cool you down.

6. Yoga crop top

For the yogis in Canberra, a Yoga Crop Top is a must-have. Designed to accommodate the flexibility of yoga poses, it ensures unhindered movement.

Imagine doing a challenging Vrischikasana (Scorpion Pose) - the last thing you want to worry about is your top slipping out of place. With a yoga crop top, you won't have to worry about your clothes. Instead, you can focus on your pose and maintain your Zen.

7. Breathable mesh tee

Lastly, meet your potential best friend, the Breathable Mesh Tee. Since Canberra's summer can be very hot, having an outfit that maximizes ventilation can give you comfort.

Breathable Mesh Tees' main material, as the name suggests, allows for increased airflow, helping you cool down faster. Visualize you're cycling around West Basin. A breathable mesh tee will keep your style on point and ensure you stay fresh throughout your ride.

Wrapping up fashion and function

And there you have it - the post above has listed the top seven fashion-forward, functional tops perfect for an active lifestyle in Canberra.



As you explore different activities and pastimes in the city, it's best to choose clothing that's comfortable as well as reflects your unique style. After all, nothing is more fashionable than being true to yourself.