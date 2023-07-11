What should not be in doubt is the revocation of Kathryn Campbell's Officer of the Order of Australia awarded in January 2019 for "distinguished service to public administration through senior roles with government departments and the Australian Army Reserve" ("Campbell future in doubt", canberratimes.com.au, July 11).
The timing of this award suggests that the ongoing delivery of the "robodebt" scheme must have bolstered the numerous nomination claims submitted for this honour, while ignoring even then the increasing complaints and concerns voiced by the public and in Parliament about the scheme's operational weaknesses and deficiencies.
Scott Morrison, who became prime minister in 2018, may have even been a referee for awarding the honour given his former key roles as Social Services minister and then-treasurer while "robodebt" was a key - and much promoted - Coalition reform.
It should also be noted that by early 2020, given the threat of serious class action activity by "robodebt" victims, the Morrison government's "robodebt" monster was finally stopped in its tracks.
Many other senior public servants across several agencies would have pushed and pulled any lever available to get this scheme off the ground and to keep it running, while ignoring flashing stop lights and other alerts.
Some of these personnel may have been rewarded with not only hefty performance payments but also Public Service Medals.
A review of the detailed nominations for APS recipients of these medals from about 2017 onwards would highlight which medals were linked to the creation and implementation of the whole "robodebt" welfare catastrophe.
Some might need to be returned.
Professors Podger and Ayres talk about the need for cultural change in the public service in the wake of the "robodebt" scandal ("Report an 'opportunity' for APS", canberratimes.com.au, July 11).
Nothing will drive cultural change faster than the successful prosecution of public servants who set aside their duties to the public service code of ethics, public good and financial outcomes in order to abet Scott Morrison's and their own selfish ambitions.
A prosecutor for "robodebt" crime needs to be appointed.
While I agree in general with your editorial "Morrison should quit for decency's sake" (canberratimes.com.au, July 11) you go too softly on the main culprits in the "robodebt robbery".
Kathryn Campbell, then-head of the Department of Social Services, was aware of doubts about the legality or robodebt but instructed her department to implement the scheme regardless.
She was subsequently rewarded with a $900,000 job as a supervisor of the federal government's AUKUS nuclear submarine project.
For Scott Morrison, the deadly "robodebt" debacle was one of several disasters.
These included the New Zealand Office of Tourism and Sport disaster that brought down a national government and the infamous "So where the bloody hell are yah?" campaign for Tourism Australia that was widely mocked and derided.
In the Morrison case, there is more than "decency" in question, there is fundamental honesty.
The ACT Law Society should immediately return the robodebt commission report, reported to have been forwarded to it, preferably un-opened and not circulated.
The law society has no role in prosecuting any offences. That is the job of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Law Society has no role in determining breaches of public service rules. That is for the Public Service Commission and/or department chiefs, once known as "permanent heads" and secretaries.
The Law Society has individual and corporate members who may have been referred to in the report and could be the subject of future proceedings.
They are innocent until found guilty.
The Law Society has lawyer members who might be involved in defending individuals who are subjected to disciplinary action or criminal prosecution. No one wants to be represented by a lawyer who may have a pre-formed opinion about their behaviour.
Woden's under-construction "W2" residential high rise is about to crowd out the town centre's iconic marker, the Lovett (formerly MLC) Tower, and deprive it of solar access, privacy, and views.
W2's in line with, and just 13 metres north of Lovett. Who cares? Not the Philistine ACT government. It needs to cap W2 at its present height, or lower, and offer the developer a concessional site nearby, say on the town centre's south-west corner, for a high-rise to "bookend" with the existing Sky Plaza, on the south-east corner. Lovett can legally go higher - do it with panache, and enhance Woden's heritage and identity.
Being ex-military, I recognise mission creep when I see it. The government has announced it is sending an RAAF surveillance plane to Europe though it will not deploy over Ukraine.
First we send money, then arms, then military trainers. Now we send an aircraft.
We are not part of Europe's defence network. That's why they have NATO. We have the Australian Defence Force. Europe has all the resources needed for this war, we do not.
We will get sucked into an unwinnable war again. There is talk about NATO being expanded to our region to counteract the threat of China. That is madness.
Jackie French's gardening columns are always lively, and rich in unusual knowledge. But not so much her recent long piece on Meyer lemons ("A lemon not a lemon", canberratimes.com.au, July 9).
She claims to refute common myths about this popular backyard tree, but I think she invents a few. What she calls "the Meyer not-lemon" is not, as she claims, "the least hardy" of the common garden citrus; it is close to the hardiest. Canberra gardeners know that other lemons, like Eureka and Lisbon, need special conditions to survive our frosts. Meyer does not.
It's also a myth that Meyers aren't lemons ("Just never call them lemons") because they are hybrids. Most of our citrus varieties, and certainly all of our lemons, are hybrids. True, there was a time when gardening books claimed that "the lemon" was a single valid species called Citrus limon; and Meyer was something else.
But DNA analysis suggests that all the wild species of citrus interbred freely once humans brought them together, producing endless hybrids from which we select those we like. On this view, lemon, like orange, is not so much a species-name as a culinary term: the name of a flavour that sometimes occurs in hybrid citrus. Fruits that have this flavour need not be closely related.
The front page photo and article about Tesla owners and puffer jackets ("The ultimate Canberra look", canberratimes.com.au, July 11) made me smile.
Rather than the "ultimate Canberra flex", I think the real reason Tesla owners wear puffer jackets is not a fashion statement as the article suggests, but rather Tesla owners not wanting to reduce range by having to use the car's electric heater to keep warm while driving in Canberra winters.
I think I will be happy to keep my ICE powered vehicle a while longer.
Two letters in The Canberra Times of July 9 ask why a Voice is needed when the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) exists.
The NIAA is a government department which needs the advice of the Voice to guide it and other departments providing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This would ensure public funds are spent in the most effective way, with well designed policies and programs likely to achieve good outcomes.
What's the point of the Voice, ask Charles Meszaros and Peter Toscan, (Letters, July 9) when there's already the National Indigenous Australian Agency (NIAA) in the Prime Minister's Department?
The NIAA is exactly why we need the Voice. It has been under, and answerable to, the prime minister including Morrison, Abbott and presumably others, but who has ever heard of it? Not this voter.
Subject to the shenanigans of Morrison and Abbott, the NIAA would always suffer from conflicts of the PM's interests.
That is why the Voice must be constitutionally established and independent. It is very likely to make more efficient, better directed and effective efforts to closing the gap.
The Greens are flexing their muscle power by not passing the housing bill. While nobody says it will fix all the housing problems, it will go a long way. The Greens are making the situation worse. If the bill is not passed, they could have a bleak future.
In Ian Warden's column, he terms "the Bairstow controversy" to be an imbroglio. This is as close to a nuanced description as he can suggest. How about "beach cricket"? No bails, no crease, but a batter can be run out or stumped if the bat is not grounded behind the stump line.
The irony of the royal commission's conclusions is that while top bureaucrats and politicians were sucking-up to PwC partners, the same cabal were mercilessly sacrificing Australia's penuriously less fortunate to technology's algorithms.
I agree with criticism of the positioning of the answers on the puzzle page. My husband picks up a pair of scissors each morning to cut out all the answers so that I am presented with a mutilated puzzle page. Put the answers on a different page or print them the following day as you used to do.
Re comments the new puzzle format. Please retain both cryptics; they're such good mental exercise. As for the new format of the nine-letter target - that just needs another way of thinking. And thank you for the Wordfind, it is great.
We lost, fair and square. See, that was easy. Of course, the Poms will be in strife if we ever win a toss.
What does the wildlife of our "bush capital" teach us? My friendly pair of magpies bring their youngsters in for food scraps. Then the "teenagers" come on their own. This year they are being pestered by Noisy Miners. The lesson? Successful animals share new ideas, grateful for their ever-changing environment.
In writing that "Labor's housing bill" will allocate a minimum of $500 million per year to social and affordable housing ("Housing bill posturing could spell trouble for Adam Bandt and the Greens", canberratimes.com.au, July) Professor Hocking fails to mention the increased proposed minimum spend is a result of the Greens' stand as is the immediate spend of $2 billion.
Paul Keating's childish attack on NATO and Jens Stoltenberg confirms he's suffering relevance deprivation syndrome. Someone should whisper in his ear and tell him that no one takes him seriously anymore.
Morrison undoubtedly has a clear conscience on "robodebt". As a strong believer in private enterprise, he contracted his conscience out to Brian Houston years ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.