Is there a case to revoke Kathryn Campbell's Order of Australia?

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
To what extent did Kathryn Campbell's work on 'robodebt' contribute to her being made a Member of the Order of Australia? Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
What should not be in doubt is the revocation of Kathryn Campbell's Officer of the Order of Australia awarded in January 2019 for "distinguished service to public administration through senior roles with government departments and the Australian Army Reserve" ("Campbell future in doubt", canberratimes.com.au, July 11).

