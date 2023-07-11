The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 12, 1994

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 12 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 12, 1994.
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 12, 1994.

Guide dogs perform miracles every day to help the vision impaired get around and be independent and they become more than just a tool. They become a vital part of their owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.