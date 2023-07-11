Times Past: July 12, 1994

Guide dogs perform miracles every day to help the vision impaired get around and be independent and they become more than just a tool. They become a vital part of their owner.
In a true testament to dog being a woman's best friend, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994 about a sad farewell to a hardworking faithful friend.
For Elaine Harris, getting Kati the guide dog was like moving up from "from a bicycle to a Rolls-Royce". That was 14 years before. Kati had become a central figure in Elaine's life.
While 2CN broadcaster Elaine conducts her radio program and interviews from her console, Kati would be tucked neatly under her feet, letting out the occasional yawn, sometimes a squeak during a dream and once a full blown bark, although listeners were none the wiser because there was a tape playing.
Yet Kati, taking more time out these days for sleeping, goes into retirement in July. "She has worked hard for 14 years, she deserves to enjoy her old age," said Elaine.
It is a big step for both of them.
"When I was told she would be replaced by a younger guide dog, I just sat with her and cried," Elaine said. "It hurts to watch her grow old, and it will be a major life change for me to not have her by my side 24 hours a day."
Well, maybe not 24 hours but Kati would still remain a large part of the Harris household. "She will have a big Labrador-proof yard to run around in all day, and she will probably end up passing on bad habits to the new dog," Elaine laughed.
Elaine expected to have to deal with a bit of rivalry when the new dog arrived.
"There might be a few moments of jealousy, but Kati is like my child and she will always be doted on and spoiled rotten," she said.
