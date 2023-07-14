Is there a word that describes the feeling you get when the final episode of your latest favourite show airs and there's a big Deadloch-shaped hole in your heart?
I tried to source a copy of The Dictionary of Lost Sorrows, the 2021 book by John Koenig (Simon and Schuster, $21.99), that gives words to all those feelings we have but can't put a name to.
I found a few definitions. Adomania is the sense that the future is arriving ahead of schedule; austice is the wistful omen of the first sign of autumn; if you're midding, it's the feeling of tranquil pleasure of being near a gathering but not quite in it; avenoir is the desire that memory could flow backwards. Words are so beautiful.
And sometimes television is too. Deadloch has been described as the feminist crime parody you didn't know you needed. An Australian production, filmed in Tasmania, it's just finished on Amazon Prime. It was created by comedians Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney, who did that ridiculous The Katering Show back in the day.
From the opening scene where a girl trips over a dead body on the beach, lands too close to the stiff's penis and sets his pubic hair on fire with a cigarette, you know this isn't going to be your usual crime procedural.
Go watch it now. I'm not going to give any more away. It's one of those shows that lures you in, week by week, strategically dropping episodes one at a time.
Remember those days when you had to wait till the following Thursday night to see what happened next in The West Wing? In these days of binge watching, I don't think you grow as attached to a show. They're like one-nights stands (if I remember correctly) - all action and instant pleasure without any time to build up a real understanding of each other, nor time to develop deeper feelings.
I've watched a few fabulous shows of late, and now that I think of it, they were all dropped weekly.
Poker Face on Stan with the talented Natasha Lyonne as the casino worker on the run, using her special talents to detect bullshit to solve a crime each week in the midst of the continuing story.
SAS Rogue Heroes on SBS, the "mostly true" origin story of the British Special Air Service, full of complex characters, humour and a banging soundtrack.
And yes, Great Australian Bake Off and And Just Like That ... (despite my best intentions).
I enjoyed, mostly, the final season of Ted Lasso. The final episode, indeed the final minutes, where they wrapped everything up in a neat bow, even made me shed a tear. Rebecca and the Dutch guy. I'm here for that series alone.
My favourite at the moment is Hijack, starring Idris Elba. When his flight from Dubai to London is hijacked, Idris - who's playing an accomplished corporate negotiator - tries to use his professional skills to save everyone on board.
This is dropping weekly on Apple TV+ too, again that psychological hook, each episode has ended on a twisty high note, and you're just aching to see what happens next.
In a similar vein is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video, starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan. It's a good old-fashioned espionage story and you don't have to be a fan of the Clancy books to love it.
But do yourself a favour and read The Hunt for Red October. Much better than the movie. Which was still pretty good.
I am a fan, so, for the record, here's my list of favourite fictional Jack Ryans, in order. Harrison Ford (Patriot Games, 1992, Clear and Present Danger, 1994); Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October, 1990); John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, 2018-present), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears, 2002) and Chris Pine (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014).
Slow Horses (Apple TV+) starring Gary Oldman was superb, an award-winning spy drama about a team of dysfunctional MI5 agents.
And Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance (Paramount+), another corporate espionage kind of drama, was worth waiting for too.
I'd be happy to take recommendations for what I should watch next. How do you cope when your favourite show ends? Is it worth waiting a week for?
That said, is this column?
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
