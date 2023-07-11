The family of Australian football legend Johnny Warren have labelled FIFA's decision to cover statues outside the Sydney Football Stadium during the Women's World Cup as "disgusting and disrespectful".
Statues of great Australian sporting legends in and around the stadium, as well as as football stadiums in Australia, will be covered during the prestigious tournament.
Jamie Warren said he was furious when he heard the news his uncle's statue had been covered.
"It's extremely disappointing because Australia and New Zealand has worked so hard to be awarded the rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup. It's a massive event," Warren said.
"The Sydney Football Stadium has just been renovated and it's beautiful. It took a lot to get Uncle John's statue there. He also has one of the Ring of Fires named after him inside the stadium.
"It is a very important venue for Uncle John and the family and on top of that John is a FIFA Centenial Order of Merit recipient, he is massive for the game here and he has been recognised by the world's football body.
"It's really disappointing and also disrespectful for FIFA to do to it in terms of the disrespect shown towards the host nations Australia and New Zealand."
The stadium also features statues of great Australian sporting figures including Marjorie Jackson and Betty Cuthbert.
The late great Johnny Warren vice-captained Australia at our first World Cup in 1974.
Football fans around the country still consider the Jamberoo resident as the "heart and soul" of the game in Australia.
"Australia is a proud sporting nation and all of the statues around the stadium reflect heroes of Australian sports of current and bygone eras," Jamie Warren said.
"I just think FIFA have just gone overboard here.
"There's no bigger name in Australian football than Johnny Warren.
"I don't know how many thousands of international visitors will be coming to Australia and to New Zealand to watch the World Cup.
"They're going to be walking into the Sydney Football Stadium and see these sculptures there and they'll be going, who's this?
"There'll be no explanation on who these Australian sports stars are. It's all about getting the visitors here and educating them about the Australian culture and way of life and sports and so forth.
"I just think the sooner they put those plaques back up the better.
"It's ridiculous. I wonder if FIFA would cover up a statue of Pele or Eusebio or Bobby Charlton? I doubt it."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
