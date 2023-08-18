Moran spent 11 years writing bestsellers about women and dismissing the inevitable question "What about men?", having been very sure that the concerns of feminism and men are very different things. Then she realised that this wasn't quite right, and that the problems of feminism are also the problems of, yes, men. She looks at questions such as: Why do they only go to the doctor if their wife or girlfriend makes them? What is porn doing for young men? Are men allowed to be sad? And is Jordan Peterson just your mum - but with some mad theory about a lobster?