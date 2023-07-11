It was the moment Richie Arnold had spent his entire life waiting for.
Having spent a decade toiling away at the Western Force and ACT Brumbies, then in Japan and eventually France, the 33-year-old was forced to wait another 52 minutes before his name was called and Arnold stepped on to the field for a long-awaited Test debut for the Wallabies.
It was everything he had hoped for, except two things were missing.
Arnold was injected into the game with his team trailing 22-5. While thrilled to receive a taste of Test rugby, a 43-12 loss was not the outcome he had planned.
Also absent was Richie's brother Rory, a 32-Test Wallaby who was previously considered a lock for the World Cup squad.
The twins had developed into a dominant duo at Toulouse in France, the pair dismantling rival packs on the way to domestic success and a European Champions Cup title in 2022. The partnership, however, was broken up when Rory signed with the Hino Red Dolphins in Japan.
The contract made Arnold Australia's highest paid player, however things quickly turned pear-shaped for the former Brumby.
The Red Dolphins withdrew from the Japanese league after a bar incident and Rory has not played since. While Wallabies coach Eddie Jones urged him to find a new team, Arnold opted to honour his contract.
Richie's debut on Sunday marked the final stop in a dream he initially thought dead and the next step is to have his brother in a gold jersey by his side.
"It was quite bizarre, crazy when [Jones] reached out," Arnold said. "When I left Australia all those years ago, with the Giteau law and being uncapped, I always thought the opportunity to play for Australia was well and truly gone.
"I played with [Rory] at the Brumbies and Toulouse so Wallabies would have been cool, but it is what it is. He's up there doing what he's doing in Japan."
While achieving his dream of playing for Australia alongside his brother remains a long-term goal, Richie is currently focused on securing his first win for the Wallabies.
The Wallabies have just five days to prepare for a clash with Argentina in Sydney on Saturday, and they are desperate to return to form.
The Pumas are reeling from a 41-12 loss to New Zealand and Michael Cheika will return home determined to defeat his fierce rival Eddie Jones.
Arnold has played against a number of Argentinian players throughout the European season and is preparing for a physical battle.
"A few of them play in the Top 14," Arnold said. "They're aggressive, strong set piece. We have to front up up front and in defense. Last week we weren't good enough in that aspect."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
