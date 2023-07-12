Canberra's Mongolian community came together to celebrate the vibrant Mongolian culture at Naadam Restaurant.
Naadam Festival, a major cultural event in Mongolia, celebrates the traditional sports of wrestling, archery and horse racing.
Held annually in July, it's a time for Mongolians to come together and rejoice in their culture and heritage. "Naadam" originates from the Mongolian word for "games," reflecting the festival's essence.
