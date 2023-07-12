The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 13, 1977

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: July 13, 1977
Times Past: July 13, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a very different type of private airplane with five visitors on board who were dropping by to visit Canberra during their flying holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.