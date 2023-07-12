Times Past: July 13, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a very different type of private airplane with five visitors on board who were dropping by to visit Canberra during their flying holiday.
Five holidaymakers with "no definite itinerary" dropped into Canberra with a lovable "old bird". The "bird" was a former US Army PBY 5A (A for amphibious) aircraft, commonly known as a Catalina flying boat.
Its joint owners, Mr Lee Otterson, the pilot, and Mr William Farinon, the navigator, their wives and the co-pilot and engineer, Mr Colin Steele, left Oakland, California in November 1976 for a 15- to 16-month holiday with "no definite itinerary".
Since then, they had flown to Hawaii, the Tongan, Cook, Samoan, Fijian and other Pacific islands, Norfolk Island, New Zealand, back to Norfolk, then Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.
Mrs Barabra Otterson said, "It's just marvellous. Its like going to outer space ... there's no television, telephone, nobody can get to you. When it takes off you leave all the cares in the world behind ... we love the old bird".
And Mrs Farinon said, "You have so much time to yourself ... it flies slowly and low and you get spectacular views of everything".
Mrs Otterson was anxious to show off the "penthouse" with its two large "bubbles" used for viewing. The "bubbles" were gun turrets when the army used the aircraft.
"We must be the world's two oldest living stewardesses," Mrs Otterson said, confirming all except Mr Steele were past 60.
The Catalina was bought by Mr Otterson and Mr Farinon in Darwin about five and a half years prior to the journey for $40,000 and they flew it back to the US where it was refurbished.
Mr Otterson, a retired rancher, said, "We've had a tremendous reception everywhere we have landed".
The "old bird" would leave for Melbourne on this day in 1977 if the weather remained fine, then back to Brisbane where the five intended to leave the aircraft for about a month so they could visit the Great Barrier Reef.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.