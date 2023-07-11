9 tips for choosing the right path for resolving family disputes

Every family dispute is an opportunity for growth, understanding, and improved communication. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Family disputes can be complex and emotionally draining, and choosing the right path to resolution is often a challenging task. However, there are several strategies that can help manage the complexities of the process and make it more manageable. This guide will provide you with actionable tips that you can implement to achieve a harmonious resolution.

1. Understand the nature of the dispute

The first step to resolving a family dispute is to understand its nature. Whether it's a disagreement over a will, a conflict about family business succession, or a quarrel about the care of an elderly family member, it's essential to grasp the nuances of the dispute at hand.

Suppose you and your sibling disagree about the division of your late parent's property. The first step is to objectively assess the situation. Are there specific clauses in your parent's will that could help guide the decision? Is there a possibility for compromise? What are the potential consequences if the dispute escalates?

Understanding the nature of the dispute allows you to identify possible courses of action and choose the most suitable one. It will enable you to engage in constructive conversations rather than damaging confrontations, fostering a more harmonious family environment.

2. Consider mediation

Mediation involves a neutral third-party, or mediator, assisting disputing parties to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.

For instance, if your family is dealing with a complex issue such as an inheritance dispute, it may be beneficial to get in touch with Boyce Family Lawyers. They offer trained mediators who guide you through the process, assisting your family to find a resolution that everyone can agree with, without the need for potentially costly and lengthy legal proceedings.

Their approach to mediation is comprehensive, including different styles, such as facilitative, evaluative, and transformative, all tailored to fit the particular situation.

3. Prioritise communication with empathy

Good communication is the backbone of any relationship, and this is especially true when it comes to resolving family disputes. It's not just about expressing your thoughts and feelings, but also about listening to the other party's perspective.

Similarly, empathy plays a pivotal role in resolving family disputes. Empathy involves understanding and sharing others' feelings. It's about putting yourself in the other person's shoes and seeing the situation from their perspective. This does not mean you have to agree with them, but understanding their viewpoint can lead to more constructive conversations and less hostility.

4. Seek neutral ground

In the midst of a family dispute, emotions can run high, and the environment can heavily influence the outcome of discussions. One way to ensure fair discussions is to seek neutral ground. This means selecting a location that doesn't inherently favour any party involved, where everyone can feel comfortable expressing their viewpoints.

For instance, instead of having a critical conversation about an inheritance dispute at a family home, which might hold emotional sway, consider meeting at a neutral location like a community centre or a park. This can help level the playing field and promote more balanced discussions.

5. Set boundaries

Boundaries help protect your mental and emotional well-being by defining what behaviour you find acceptable and what you don't.

For example, a family dispute over a business matter is causing heated discussions at every family gathering, causing stress and discomfort. In such cases, you might set a boundary by stating that business matters should only be discussed during specific times or in specific settings, not at every family gathering. This way, you can create a safer space for everyone to interact and enjoy their time together, separate from the dispute.

6. Don't rush the process

It's important not to rush the process when resolving family disputes. Conflict resolution takes time, and rushing can lead to hasty decisions that may not consider everyone's needs and viewpoints.

For example, in a dispute about the care of an elderly family member, it can be tempting to quickly decide on a solution to ease the immediate tension. However, this quick fix might not be the best long-term solution. Take the time to explore all options, consider all opinions, and make a decision that benefits everyone involved.

7. Seek the help of a family therapist

If the dispute continues to escalate despite your best efforts, it might be time to seek the help of a family therapist. A family therapist specialises in helping individuals navigate through difficult situations and improve their relationships. They can provide a safe space for each family member to express their feelings, concerns, and needs without fear of judgement or retaliation.

Consider, for example, a family dealing with the impact of a divorce. The emotions, the changes, and the disagreements can be overwhelming. A family therapist can guide, promote open communication, and teach effective conflict management strategies.

8. Learn from the experience

Every family dispute, no matter how challenging, can be an opportunity to learn and grow. Reflect on the situation: What could you have done differently? What can you learn about your communication style, your boundaries, or your conflict resolution skills?

9. Maintain relationships

Family disputes can often strain relationships, but it's essential to remember the importance of maintaining these bonds. While disagreements are part of any relationship, how you manage them can make all the difference. The goal should always be resolution and relationship preservation, not 'winning' the argument.

Conclusion

Remember, it's not just about resolving the dispute at hand, but also about strengthening your family relationships.

