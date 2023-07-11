Putin's NATO strategy has backfired

If, as Vladimir Putin keeps saying, his so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine was meant to contain NATO's eastward spread, it backfired very badly.
As of this week the defensive alliance, established with 12 members in 1949, has grown to encompass 32 nation states including three former Soviet republics and six former Warsaw pact members.
Turkey's withdrawal of its objection to Sweden's membership, along with the admission of Finland in April, has effectively turned the Baltic Sea - which is of vital importance to Russia - into a Western lake.
The Russian city state of Kaliningrad, the main base for Putin's Baltic fleet, is tightly sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania; both NATO members.
Completely cut off from the mother country, in the event of hostilities it could only be supplied by sea and from the air. That has just got a lot harder given NATO states control almost all of the Baltic coast.
The admission of Finland, which has a territorial dispute with Moscow dating back to the "winter war" in 1940, has also added another 1340 kilometres to Russia's land border with NATO.
Putin, who has repeatedly accused the West of trying to encircle his country by stealth, has made his worst nightmare come true.
It is little wonder that in the wake of the recent coup, he has reportedly buried the hatchet with Wagner Group leader Yevegny Prigozhin in order to keep the mercenaries inside the tent.
Emboldened by the Western alliance's shambolic retreat from Afghanistan in 2021, and the Obama administration's failure to act when "red lines" on chemical weapons were crossed in Syria in 2013, Putin mistakenly believed he could invade Ukraine with impunity.
He was wrong on two counts. Firstly, he grossly underestimated the determination of the Ukrainian people to do whatever it took to drive the invaders from their soil.
And, just as importantly, he underestimated the determination by NATO and the free world to stand with Ukraine.
If, as was probably the case, Putin expected the level of support to fall off as the war dragged on, he was mistaken a third time.
On the eve of this week's NATO summit in Lithuania the democracies are more united than they have been for decades. Putin's aggression, in conjunction with years of Chinese "wolf warrior" diplomacy, is seen as a tipping point.
These developments, if left unchecked, could topple the "rules based order" that has been in place since the end of World War II.
That cannot happen. Nobody wants a return to the days of the Peloponnesian wars when it was said "the strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must".
This is why, despite Paul Keating's colourful warning against getting involved in European wars, it is so important for Australia to continue supporting Ukraine and for Anthony Albanese to attend the NATO summit.
We are, through no fault of our own, living at a time when the fault lines between East and West are widening by the day. Putin, despite his many troubles, has shown no interest in a negotiated peace.
What we have learnt from the destruction of the Kakhova Dam is that when pressed into a corner - as now seems to be happening - he will brook at nothing regardless of consequences.
Given the ongoing speculation about the use of tactical nuclear weapons and reports that Russian soldiers have been placing explosives on nuclear power plants that is a terrifying prospect.
Australia does have skin in this game. The rules based order and respect for the integrity of nation states are very much in our interest.
