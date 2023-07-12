This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Pretty sure that at my advanced age, I should not be eating carbs akimbo. But bugger it, bread is life. There can be no advanced age without two slices of toast each morning and coffee, fruit a bonus extra.
But my local - and favourite - bakery is not the bread providore it once was. From being open, pre-pandemic, six days a week from 7am to sold out, it is now only open four days a week, four hours a day. Bad luck if I remember at lunchtime that we have no more delicious, crunchy, crusty goodness.
This problem of staffing is at the absolute worst in regional and rural Australia. I was in Orange a few weeks back and so many shops had signs in the window looking for more staff. One even had an apology - "Sorry we aren't open. We can't find anyone to work."
The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) has identified six areas which can be more, how shall we say, productive: Ballarat, Bendigo, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Rockhampton and Toowoomba. There are more than 90,000 unfilled jobs - and at least that many unfilled cups of coffee.
So from that list of regions, I picked the warmest place at this time of year - gorgeous Rocky, not far from even more gorgeous Yeppoon, daytime winter temperatures in the low- to mid-20s. Phil Henry (freezing Canberra winter escapee) is the president of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and he tells me there are shortages in every single field - from cafes looking for baristas to companies looking for experienced engineers. He says locals are getting by and doing their very best to hold on to experienced staff. Except on Fridays.
A few weeks back, he had a tree in his backyard which needed to come out. The arborists arrived at 8am on a Friday and the tree, rotten to its core, was gone in about ten minutes.
"What have you got on for the rest of the day?" he asked the tree blokes. "We are going fishing," the tree choppers replied.
On Fridays, if the bay is flat, then everyone is on the water, says Henry. "You can see a non-stop stream of boats heading out," he says. "Life here is pretty easy."
The region's had a couple of good years in agriculture and in grazing, and a few, big industrial projects have come through. So there's plenty of local money and that increases local demand. Meanwhile the rest of us are freezing to death, a long way from boats and regular Fridays on a calm Great Keppel Bay. How is it that there are any job vacancies at all in this paradise?
There are, says the RAI, more than $1.7 billion in untapped wages in our regions, with jobs also located where it is glorious and warm. And demand for those workers comes at the same time as the number of vacant city jobs is sharply declining. RAI economist Kim Houghton says part of the regional job vacancy boom is that all those city-dwellers who moved for tree- and sea-changes have all brought their city tastes with them. Who moved where? By the end of 2021, the local government areas experiencing strongest annual growth in migration from capital cities were all Queensland (duh) and South Australia (brrrr).
Sure, there are challenges in regional Australia. Housing and accommodation in general. Medical services. But the biggest challenge facing the regions right now is staffing. And an urgent call out to any French bakers wanting to relocate. Our bakeries, far and wide, need you.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What businesses in your area urgently need workers? Sure, the pay's good but what's the best thing about your region? How would you sell it to citysiders? Did you have a go in the regions and then move back? Or are you, like the guy from Rocky, a happy city escapee? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- There's a significant decline in discretionary spending as high interest rates and inflation convince cash-strapped consumers to cut back. Purchases of furniture, clothes, household goods and entertainment dropped by 0.6 per cent in May while spending on essentials like food, fuel and utilities jumped 6.9 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
- Access to medical abortions is set to improve for women living in regional and rural areas after the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved changes to current restrictions. The TGA's decision allows any appropriately qualified healthcare practitioner to prescribe and any pharmacy to stock and dispense MS-2 Step (mifepristone and misoprostol) from August 1.
- The trial date for ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle, accused of releasing protected federal government documents, has been delayed another year, until September 2024, while a ruling against his immunity claim is tested. He first blew the whistle on his employer's introduction of harsher debt-collection tactics to the ABC's Four Corners.
- Ben Roberts-Smith has lodged an appeal against his defeat in a war crimes defamation trial in the Federal Court.
THEY SAID IT: "The Australians, it seems to me, thrive on their remoteness from the world and see it as a way of keeping up a code of 'No worries, mate,' while peddling their oddities to visitors: nonconformity is at once a fact of life for many, and a selling point." - Pico Iyer, Falling Off the Map
YOU SAID IT: I asked you whether you would prefer to be buried or cremated? Why? How have you disposed of the ashes of someone you love? Does the burial plot shortage worry you?
Deb writes: "I'll not be contributing to the shortage of cemetery space when I fall from my perch. My remains have been officially donated to the university in the state I reside (UTAS) for research. It's a great deal - I contribute to science then my ashes are returned to family should they want them, free of charge."
Patricia writes: "There are other options than the traditional, green burials being one. Newer ones include water cremation and mushroom burial - eek!"
Wendy writes: "Cremation for me and scattered over the highlands with all my fur babies ashes and we can be free forever".
Vince said: "In a country as vast as Australia, the fact you are having this discussion beggars belief. In the same way we have allowed successive governments to abrogate their town-planning responsibilities in favour of money-hungry developers putting up multi-storey dog boxes, we now have this ridiculous discussion about cemeteries. What a bunch of roll-over-and-give-up muppets we have become. Everyone should have the opportunity to inter a loved one close to where they live. Just get the big end of town to play ball."
Elaine writes: "I live in a regional town in NSW with an old cemetery in town (now closed except for some 'pre booked' burials) and a newer lawn cemetery on the outlying fringe, tucked into the surrounding bush with plenty of room to expand. I had intended to be cremated until I was at a funeral in the chapel there on a dreary drizzly day when all the local kangaroos had come out of the bush and were grazing on the lawns above the graves. I now think I'd like to be buried there. I rather fancy the idea of kangaroos grazing the grass above my remains."
Jenny writes: "Lovely article but we all need to start worrying about 'growing populations'. Can't go on forever. Population growth has to stop sooner rather than later before we run out of space for both the living and the dead."
Judy writes: "What about 'human composting'? It solves the space issue and provides fertiliser. My mother and my sister died within nine months of each other eight years ago, one of old age and the other MS. My mother had requested her ashes be put into the ocean. As we hadn't had a chance to get all the immediate family together by the time my sister died, we had a lovely ceremony at the spot Mum chose and floated them both off on the waves in compostable 'pillows' from the crematorium. Cremation is our preference."
Another Deb writes: "I scattered my mother's ashes and her friend in the garden of her little house in the bush. Sounds a bit macabre, but we still have the in-laws in the garage. We have yet to scatter their ashes, just working out where to do that. Mind you that decision has taken us a few years and we still haven't come up with a plan yet."
James writes: "The sooner that the very notion of cemeteries (more appropriately named cementeries) dies, the better. Like suburban lawns, cemeteries are sterile expanses, uninviting, unimaginative and most unnatural. A dreadful waste of space that could be shared with native habitat and wildlife. Rather, cemeteries should be nature sanctuaries, so that our dear departed can still be a part of the (hopefully abundant and busy) life that surrounds them."
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.