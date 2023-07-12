Elaine writes: "I live in a regional town in NSW with an old cemetery in town (now closed except for some 'pre booked' burials) and a newer lawn cemetery on the outlying fringe, tucked into the surrounding bush with plenty of room to expand. I had intended to be cremated until I was at a funeral in the chapel there on a dreary drizzly day when all the local kangaroos had come out of the bush and were grazing on the lawns above the graves. I now think I'd like to be buried there. I rather fancy the idea of kangaroos grazing the grass above my remains."