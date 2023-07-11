Former federal education secretary Lisa Paul has been appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Canberra.
The former policy maker served under five prime ministers between 2004 and 2016, including John Howard, Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott, and has been recognised as the longest-standing Secretary of Education in Australia.
Ms Paul said she went into the public service as a graduate, working in the housing branch of what is now the ACT government, before moving into other departments.
"I went to serve people who had a need of housing that's my heartland," she said. "My commitment to social justice is part of my excitement about being able to work with the University of Canberra.
"University of Canberra is number one in the world for reducing inequalities and they have held that rating for two years in a row."
As education secretary, Ms Paul oversaw the implementation of major higher education reviews, including the Bradley review, which looked at the Australian higher education system and international best practice.
Since leaving the public service, Ms Paul said she has taken on new roles including chair of headspace, the national youth mental health foundation, but has continued working in the education space.
"I'm very delighted with this appointment [of chancellor] to continue links into the higher education sector," she said.
"I love working with all the players in higher education sector because you're working with some of the brightest people in Australia who are creating knowledge and taking the nation forward."
READ MORE:
Ms Paul said she was attracted to the university because of its commitment to inclusion and equity.
She said her priorities in the new role will include supporting the university's leadership and helping implement the university's decadal strategic plan. The plan's themes include enhancing research and local impact.
Ms Paul will take over the role from long-standing chancellor and Indigenous Voice co-designer Tom Calma, who has been in the position for 10 years and has served on the institution's council for 15.
"It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Chancellor of the University of Canberra, and I look back on my time with much fondness and pride," Professor Calma said in a statement.
Ms Paul, who was born in the US and lived in Canberra since leaving school, said it was an honour to follow in Professor Calma's footsteps.
"It is a great privilege to walk in the footsteps of Professor Tom Calma, Australia's first Aboriginal Chancellor, the Academy of Science's first Aboriginal Fellow and Senior Australian of the Year," Ms Paul said.
"Tom leaves a great legacy and I am thrilled to be joining a university where everyone is invited to walk together to change the world and to embrace Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing."
Ms Paul also currently serves as co-chair of an Independent Review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and deputy chair of a Review to Inform a Better and Fairer Education System.
She will step into the role of chancellor in January next year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.