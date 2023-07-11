The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former education secretary Lisa Paul appointed University of Canberra chancellor

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Paul has been appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Canberra. Picture supplied
Lisa Paul has been appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Canberra. Picture supplied

Former federal education secretary Lisa Paul has been appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.