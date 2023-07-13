Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got a major coup for rugby in Canberra, why the NRLW is suffering, and the import set to light up the capital.
The British and Irish Lions are set to return to Canberra in 2025, ending months of uncertainty regarding the ACT's place on the coveted tour.
There were fears the Brumbies would be collateral damage in Rugby Australia's plans to host a historic Anzac Test during the tour, which would see a combined Australian-New Zealand side take on the Lions in a major money-spinner.
But the Brumbies are set to hold their place on the calendar, allowing the club to dream of replicating the stirring 14-12 victory they pulled off over the Lions in front of 21,655 at Canberra Stadium in 2013.
So we'll welcome the red army to Canberra, and relish the hype that comes with the team that only comes our way once every 12 years.
"We beat them in 2013, we were the only provincial side to do that," Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs said late last year.
"I'm sure they will want a bit of revenge and we'll be ready for round two. It was a sell out last time and no doubt it would be a sell out again. It's a great chance to showcase Canberra on the world stage."
Clashes with an Anzac XV, a combined Pacific Islands team and three Super Rugby teams - the Brumbies, NSW Waratahs, and Queensland Reds - are likely to fill out the Lions' touring schedule.
The Lions tour is one part of Australian rugby's looming "golden decade", which includes a men's World Cup in 2027, a women's World Cup in 2029, and sevens rugby at the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
For an idea of what the Lions tour means, Wallabies legend Matt Giteau says it is the one thing he is looking forward to more than any other in that decade.
"I was overseas the last time they toured Australia, I've never been a part of that. I've never got the opportunity to play in it or even go to a game," Giteau said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
"That will be exciting, to be around for that. Will Genia, I was talking to him about it. He said the British and Irish Lions, for him, playing at home, felt bigger than the World Cup final."
Seventeen players will make Canberra Raiders history next week - but they'll only get three days to tell you why you should watch.
The NRLW season starts on July 22, but the players' decision to boycott media commitments is set to have a major impact on plans to promote the competition as it expands from six to 10 teams.
Players will not front the media on any day a game is being played until the NRL and RLPA complete a new collective bargaining agreement with negotiations dragging on for 20 months.
The Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys have joined the NRLW competition while Canberra have signed some of the game's brightest talents, but fans will hardly get a chance to connect with them before a ball is kicked.
Canberra officials had planned an open media session with their squad on Saturday, only for those plans to be thrown out.
RLPA chief executive Clint Newton sounds like a broken record when he says he is prepared to pull the trigger on strike action if demands are not met.
The RLPA wants full autonomy around managing its own funds, which can be dispensed to retired players in distress and those suffering from the effects of long-term injuries. The players association also harbours concerns over the NRL's ability to increase the length of the season while players want access to their own data and medical records.
Hopefully they're concerned with promoting the NRLW.
It's the same old story at AFL House. We're less than 50 days away from the opening bounce and uncertainty plagues the AFLW, but at least we can tell you this - defending premiers Melbourne look like they're packing their bags for Canberra.
The GWS Giants are in line to host the Demons at Manuka Oval on a Sunday night later this year.
Clubs and broadcasters have details of a proposed fixture for an AFLW season slated to start on September 1, but the league needs to strike a new CBA with players before publishing the schedule.
The players union has been pushing for an increase from 10 to 12 rounds, while also calling for contracts to cover a 12-month period as opposed to nine.
The Giants were thrashed by Brisbane by 47 points in their last match in Canberra, but the number club officials will trumpet is 2342 - the crowd figure at Manuka Oval on that Sunday afternoon in September.
A crowd of 1839 turned out to watch the Giants play Carlton during a similar Sunday night timeslot at Manuka Oval last February.
You might have seen her when the Opals faced Japan in the FIBA Asia Cup in Sydney.
But we're not talking about the familiar faces like Maddison Rocci, Keely Froling or Lauren Scherf who we've seen help the Canberra Capitals to WNBL titles.
Japanese forward Monica Okoye is set to join the Capitals as the club looks to bounce back from a last-placed finish this past season.
Okoye helped Japan to a silver medal at the Asia Cup and now wants to use a stint with the Capitals as a vehicle to drive more Japanese players into the WNBL.
"Her [Japanese] teammates understand the WNBL is at a high level. That and the WNBA are the two leagues that her teammates hear about, watch and aspire to go to," Okoye's translator said.
"From her perspective, her strong points are three-pointers. The Japanese style is to run a lot, so she has a lot of stamina and expects to be hustling up and down the court, and being aggressive."
Is it any wonder Zac Woolford was in the thick of the try-scoring celebration seen around the world?
The Raiders hooker doubled as Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumping Jonny Bairstow - played by Canberra's resident Yorkshireman Elliott Whitehead - during one of the best celebrations the NRL has seen in years.
Wind the clock back 23 years and his old man Simon Woolford was playing a role in another of rugby league's most iconic try celebrations.
It was in 2000 five-eighth Mark McLinden sent the Steeden down a makeshift ten-pin bowling alley in the corner of Canberra Stadium, knocking down a group of Raiders teammates posing as pins.
The Raiders can now lay claim to two of the greatest try-scoring celebrations, right up there with Mark Riddell leaping the fence and applauding his own try.
