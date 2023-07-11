The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

'Canberra institution' Chicken Gourmet re-opens in Crace

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chicken Gourmet is re-opening. Owner Gerard Sanfrancesco pictured. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Chicken Gourmet is re-opening. Owner Gerard Sanfrancesco pictured. Picture by Jamila Toderas

An iconic Canberra establishment has re-opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.