July 24: At That Poetry Thing at Smith's Alternative at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), Us Mob Writing will present new work from the upcoming anthology Kuracca, dedicated to Kerry Reed-Gilbert. $10/$5. See: smithsalternative.com.
July 26: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Nick McKenzie will be in conversation with Karen Middleton on McKenzie's new book, Crossing the Line, revealing the explosive inside story behind the Ben Roberts-Smith headlines. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dwina Preston's Bad Art Mother, a story of art, love and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 29: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Knock Knock by Katherine Meatherinham and Deb Hudson (illustrations). See: bookcow.com.au.
July 30: A Brush with Poetry features contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's popular open mic event. Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for info. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
July 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Ryan Cropp will be in conversation with Mark McKenna on Cropp's new book, Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Anna Funder will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Funder's new book, Wifedom. Mrs Orwell's Invisible Life. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled book chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book, Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 7: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm in the Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Megan Davis and George Williams will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on their new book, Everything You Need to Know about the Voice. This event is in association with Harry Hartog Bookshop. Book signings will be available from 5.30pm and after the event. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 12: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 4pm will be a free lecture from visiting University of Oxford academic Professor Emma Smith on Shakespeare's First Folio as part of its 400-year anniversary. See: nla.gov.au.
August 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Albanian-born LSE professor Lea Ypi will be in conversation with Allan Behm on her book, Free. Coming of Age at the End of History. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 24: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the the launch of Survival Mode by Anastasia Tyler. RSVP: 02 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.