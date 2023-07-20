The Canberra Times
Litbits from July 22, 2023: Nick McKenzie and Ryan Cropp will speak

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Nick McKenzie. Picture supplied
Nick McKenzie. Picture supplied

July 24: At That Poetry Thing at Smith's Alternative at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), Us Mob Writing will present new work from the upcoming anthology Kuracca, dedicated to Kerry Reed-Gilbert. $10/$5. See: smithsalternative.com.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

