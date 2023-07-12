With the State of Origin series now complete, the Canberra Raiders are set to ramp up their efforts to lure Queensland star David Fifita to the capital.
The 23-year-old is one of the most promising young forwards in the game and played a key role in the Maroons' series victory.
Fifita was initially courted by the Raiders in the off-season before he opted to re-sign with the Gold Coast Titans on a deal worth $900,000 a year.
The recent sacking of Titans coach Justin Holbrook, however, triggered a clause in the edge forward's contract allowing him to explore options at other clubs.
Fellow Maroons star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui had a similar clause in his contract and the Gold Coast is in a battle to retain the youngsters while also attempting to recruit Dragons skipper Ben Hunt to the glitter strip.
It didn't take long for the Raiders to express interest in Fifita following the sacking of Holbrook and they have reportedly offered a mammoth $4 million deal.
Canberra is not alone, however, with a host of clubs lining up to meet with the youngster. St George Illawarra have the salary cap space to make a lucrative offer to rival the Canberra contract.
Incoming Titans coach Des Hasler has met with Fifita and Fa'asuamaleaui and encouraged the duo to stay at the team.
The recruitment of Fifita would elevate a dominant forward pack to among the best in the competition and ensure Canberra remains a premiership contender for the years to come.
"It will be a dangerous pack because you've got that explosive back rower who's a game breaker and he's only 23 years of age," Raiders legend Laurie Daley said. "He's just about to come into the best form of his career. He can run as quick as a [centre] three-quarter, he's damaging and he can break tackles.
"Getting him would be a real coup for the club."
The chase for Fifita's signature comes as the Raiders attempt to find a replacement for five-eighth Jack Wighton.
The 30-year-old will join the Rabbitohs next year, officials looking internally and externally for a new No.6.
While many believe Hunt would be a perfect fit in lime green, it's unlikely he will entertain a move to Canberra given his preference to return home to Queensland.
The 33-year-old's desire to win a premiership before his career ends, however, will play a key role in which club the halfback joins next year if granted a release by St George Illawarra.
Daley would be surprised if Hunt signs with the Raiders and challenged the club's emerging halves to step up to fill the gap left by Wighton's upcoming departure.
"The thing about the Raiders is the junior system they have in place here," he said. "Some of the younger guys will probably need to step up and they will step up. If you can get high-quality players in that team, like Fifita, that would certainly help them."
