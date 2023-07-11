The Canberra Times
Etzebeth back to lead Springboks against All Blacks

Updated July 12 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 8:36am
Eben Etzebeth will return from a shoulder injury to captain the Springboks against New Zealand. (EPA PHOTO)
Eben Etzebeth will return from a shoulder injury to captain the Springboks against New Zealand. (EPA PHOTO)

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has named 10 of the 14 players who travelled ahead to New Zealand -- and missed last weekend's match against Australia -- in his lineup for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

