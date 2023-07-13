Times Past: July 14, 1964

The sight of the Scrivener Dam gates open and the water gushing out has been a must-see for many Canberrans. The first event of this kind happened on this day in 1964 with an unexpected test after three days of continuous rain that eventually over-filled the new Lake Burley Griffin.
Floods in the Molonglo River allowed engineers an unscheduled test of the Scrivener Dam.
For the first time, one of the five flap gates was lowered to allow water to flow out of Lake Burley Griffin. Since the lake filled more than two months prior, the level had been controlled by the three sluice valves in the base of the dam.
The Molonglo River registered high river rises and gave the sluice gates about 2000 cubic feet of water a second more than it could handle.
At 5.05pm, the No.3 flap gate was slowly lowered and several feet of water began cascading over it. Earlier the ACT police had closed Coppins Crossing, several kilometres below the dam. Warning sirens had sounded at several other crossings subject to flooding and on the dam itself.
About 50 people were at the dam to watch the gate opening. They left quickly as a cold gusty wind showered them with light rain and water spray. Twenty minutes after the gate was opened, the engineers lowered it to allow about 10,000 cubic feet of water per second to pour from the lake. This was done to test the gate, not control the lake, the engineer in charge, Mr J. Purcel, said.
The operation of the gate had been completely satisfactory. He said the lake level had been lowered several inches. The lake would be refilled as water came down the river.
Mr Purcell said the gate would probably be closed about 2am.
Engineers had been testing all the dam gates for more than a month.
