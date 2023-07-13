The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 14, 1964

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 14 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964.

The sight of the Scrivener Dam gates open and the water gushing out has been a must-see for many Canberrans. The first event of this kind happened on this day in 1964 with an unexpected test after three days of continuous rain that eventually over-filled the new Lake Burley Griffin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.