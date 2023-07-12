The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Campbell home hits Canberra's property market for the first time in 53 years

By Rosalie Iannelli
July 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home is surrounded by established gardens.
The home is surrounded by established gardens.

When driving through the streets of Campbell, it's obvious the suburb is steeped in history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.