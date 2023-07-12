The Canberra Times
Introducing Cabo: Canberras new bar celebrating a love of tequila

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:25am
From artisanal blanco to aged anejo, every sip tells a story at Cabo. Picture supplied
From artisanal blanco to aged anejo, every sip tells a story at Cabo. Picture supplied

Escape the Canberra winter and head to Cabo, where tequila reigns supreme and you can almost feel the warm summer breeze in your hair.

