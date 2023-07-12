Escape the Canberra winter and head to Cabo, where tequila reigns supreme and you can almost feel the warm summer breeze in your hair.
The bar is the latest venture from Lala Hospitality, the team behind Molly, Highball, Amici Wine Bar and Deli, 88mph and Bleachers Sports Bar, so you know you're in good hands.
"We are thrilled to unveil the final venue in the Lala collection, and we can't wait for everyone to see the new space and spend their nights sipping on margaritas with us," says Jessica Arena, owner and director of marketing for Lala Hospitality.
Chase those summer vibes, with everything from Sunday Sangria Sessions, Tequila Tastings and Build Your Own Margarita experiences on offer.
There's an extensive cocktail list, beer, wine and sodas, even before you get to the tequila list, with literally pages of sips from agave tasting flights, to aged anejo to ancestral mezcal.
As well as the drinks list, there's a Mexican-inspired menu that will transport you beachside, with rock oysters served with fresh pressed sugarcane and apple; torched corn ribs dusted with tajin, cotija cheese and coriander crema; and pan-fried chorizo with mixed marinated olives.
Or think bigger with nacho plates of mole-smoked chicken, barbacoa beef or adobo-braised jackfruit; or go all out with the taqueria platter, with all the trimmings.
Located in the Melbourne Building underneath Highball, the venue has a modern coastal vibe, with a neutral colour palette, organic aesthetic and beachy soundtrack. Communal high tables, cosy bench seating and spots to perch up at the bar, bring everyone together.
Opening July 19, Cabo will then be open seven days, from 4pm, perfect for after work drinks. Bookings via cabocanberra.bar and walk-ins will be welcome into the early hours.
Cabo, 27 Northbourne Ave, City.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
