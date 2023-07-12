The Canberra Times
James Turner wins sixth para athletics world title

Updated July 12 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 10:39am
Men's 400m T36 star James Turner has enjoyed more Para Athletics World Championships success. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Australia's James Turner has won his sixth world title and exacted a small slice of revenge on day three of the Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

