Treasurer Jim Chalmers will take his recommendation about the position of the Reserve Bank of Australia governor to federal cabinet "soon".
As speculation over the future of incumbent RBA governor Philip Lowe intensifies, Dr Chalmers said he has been consulting about the Reserve Bank position, including with opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor and would present a proposal to his cabinet colleagues.
"This is one of the most important appointments that the government will make. It's a big call," the Treasurer said.
Dr Chalmers said he was "working through it in a really methodical, measured, considered and consultative way and that means taking seriously the views of my cabinet colleagues".
He said a cabinet discussion would be held "before long and then, ideally, I would make an announcement immediately after that".
Dr Lowe's seven-year term ends in September and there have been loud calls for the government not to extend his term and instead appoint a replacement.
Among those considered as possible successors to Dr Lowe include his deputy Michelle Bullock, Finance Department secretary Jenny Wilkinson, Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy, and Australian Statistician David Gruen.
Dr Chalmers has refused to be drawn on the speculation and has indicated that Dr Lowe figured among those being considered for the role beyond September.
"We've [Mr Taylor and himself] had a conversation about the various people that have been speculated on, including the incumbent Governor Lowe himself," the Treasurer said.
"I think our interests are aligned in wanting to make sure that we make a good appointment here and that we've got the best possible version of the Reserve Bank into the future".
Opposition finance spokesperson Senator Jane Hume has strongly backed Dr Lowe's reappointment, arguing that he is one of the nation's most eminent economists and the stability of retaining him at the head of the RBA would benefit the economy.
Dr Lowe himself has said he would accept a decision to reappoint him to the role.
The RBA governor is due to make a speech to the Economic Society of Australia on Wednesday in what is likely to be his last public appearance before cabinet decides on his future.
READ MORE:
The governor is also due to accompany Dr Chalmers to a G20 meeting in India next week.
The RBA governor's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the central bank. Not only is it embroiled in an aggressive campaign to lower inflation that has featured 12 interest rate hikes in little more than a year, it is also implementing changes recommended by a government-commissioned review of the RBA.
A key consideration for the government will be who is best equipped to lead the Reserve Bank through the transformation while at the same time effectively navigating the nation along a path to reduce inflation without sending the economy into recession.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.