A nurse sacked over the disclosure of patient information has unloaded on her former bosses, accusing them of failing to take the safety of staff at a secure mental health unit seriously.
"Everything I did was for safety at Dhulwa," Carol Sandland told the Fair Work Commission on Wednesday.
"I was becoming frustrated and anguished because management do not take safety at Dhulwa seriously.
"They minimise. It's just dreadful there."
Ms Sandland is suing Canberra Health Services in the commission, accusing the ACT government organisation of unfairly dismissing her from her job at the Dhulwa mental health unit in Symonston.
Katie Weir, counsel for Canberra Health Services, said on Tuesday the endorsed enrolled nurse's employment had been terminated over two categories of emails that contained confidential information.
The material included, among other things, the names of patients and details of their medication.
Ms Sandland accepted she had sent such material to Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation officials, as well as her personal email accounts.
On Wednesday, she told the commission there was "so much violence in the unit".
One example involved a patient, "who had murdered someone", threatening to throw hot coffee on a nurse.
Ms Sandland said there was no plan in place to manage this man, who was "becoming quite violent".
She believed he was unlikely to care about harming nurses in light of his history.
"I raised several concerns with management all the time, and then I had to go to the union because management wouldn't answer my concerns," Ms Sandland said.
"Only when I went to the union did I get an answer."
Ms Sandland, who was an ANMF delegate for workplace safety prior to her sacking, told the commission the union had "helped me greatly" with health and safety matters.
Ms Weir suggested to her that it had been possible to raise safety concerns with management and the union without sending emails that contained confidential information about patients.
"I want to say yes, but I'm not sure because I thought it was legal to send that," Ms Sandland replied.
The nurse admitted, however, in answer to a question posed by commissioner Sarah McKinnon, that she had never asked anyone whether it was appropriate to send such material.
In a written statement to the commission, Ms Sandland has also claimed nurses were given permission to send material to their personal email addresses in order to catch up on reading outside their shifts.
Asked on Wednesday who had provided her this permission, she identified Dhulwa's inaugural assistant director of nursing.
The hearing continues.
