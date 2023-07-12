If you have ever had someone ask you what makes Canberra such a beautiful place to live, sitting close to the top of that list would be our stunning streetscapes.
The closer you get to the centre of the city, the more beautiful the locale.
This is likely because the area has had time to grow into its own. The homes are old and rich in character, the gardens are luscious and roads are lined with monstrously tall trees - most likely deciduous in nature - with canopies of leaves that tower overhead, creating the most stunning archways.
Arguably, the Inner North and South boast the best of these streets, but there's one street in particular that folks flock to at specific times of year - especially when it's boasting fiery foliage in autumn - for the chance to snap an aesthetically pleasing picture for their Instagram pages.
Cue Grant Crescent in Griffith, a place that might just hold the title of Canberra's prettiest street.
"Grant Crescent is famous for its arching tree-lined street, with American elms providing such beautiful colours - and when the leaves fall the street looks magical," said agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka.
"The fact that the homes are within a heritage precinct means that many of Canberra's original facades have not been lost and allows people to feel the old-world charm of yesteryear.
"Having said that, there are a number of homes that have been fully rebuilt behind the front facades to create incredible bespoke family homes."
Grant Crescent is also a very short stroll to Manuka via a small, relatively hidden laneway, which Sanfrancesco said made it all the more unique.
"It's a very highly respected street, particularly by those who appreciate the old Canberra and the Inner South," he said. "There are very few streets in Canberra that hold this appeal so close to Manuka.
"It's also a very short street, with only a small number of homes making it all the more special."
Homes on the street are so sought after that the sale of 2 Grant Crescent set the highest-value sale via auction in ACT history when it sold under the hammer for more than $6 million in late 2021. To this day it still holds the residential sales record for Griffith.
Thankfully, there is still an opportunity to reside on this tiny, coveted street, with 6 Grant Crescent currently for sale with Sanfrancesco as the selling agent.
This home was lovingly rebuilt by the current owners about 30 years ago and exudes a level of European elegance that helps it stand proud among its esteemed neighbours.
"Given the family's long and respected history in construction in the ACT, this home is incredibly well built," Sanfrancesco said.
"They have done a superb job in creating a stunning, quality family home, with double-brick construction exuding a beautiful, classic Tuscan feel."
