The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Feltopia sees Randy Feltface make a comic tilt at politics

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Randy Feltface presents Feltopia. Picture by Oliver Riera
Randy Feltface presents Feltopia. Picture by Oliver Riera

What do you do when you've conquered your profession and have nothing left to prove?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.