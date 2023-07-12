The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Well played Gordon Robson, you were a wonderful inspiration to the end

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtin great-grandfather Gordon Robson in March. Picture by Karleen Minney
Curtin great-grandfather Gordon Robson in March. Picture by Karleen Minney

Just in March, photographer Karleen Minney and myself watched from the sidelines at the Reid Tennis Club as 90-year-old Gordon Robson ran around the court, chasing the ball like someone a third his age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.