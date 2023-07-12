Just in March, photographer Karleen Minney and myself watched from the sidelines at the Reid Tennis Club as 90-year-old Gordon Robson ran around the court, chasing the ball like someone a third his age.
Gordon was cheeky and had the gift of the gab. He had no problem turning his baseball hat around and wearing it Lleyton Hewitt-style for the camera.
The Curtin great-grandfather turned 90 on March 30. He had played tennis for more than 70 years and still played tennis twice a week at the Reid club, an oasis in the city of old-school blooms and shady trees and lovely traditions. Gordon always wore whites on the court. We were there to document his birthday and the way he embraced life, as he moved into his 10th decade.
He was one of 10 kids, left school at 14 to work, built an impressive life and family for himself.
Explaining his energy and impressive milestone, Gordon said then: "My father passed away at 92 and my mother at 89. I've got good genes".
So, it was still a shock to receive an email this week from one of Gordon's tennis mates, Terry Fewtrell, sadly letting us know that Gordon had passed away on July 1, just three months since we'd seen him bounding around the court.
Gordon had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just weeks before his death. His funeral was at Norwood Park on Wednesday.
"Gordon was an inspiration to his colleagues at the Reid Tennis Club. Who wouldn't want to still be playing tennis at 90! He will be sorely missed," Terry wrote.
The story Karleen and I did about Gordon had given "him and his family much enjoyment", Terry wrote, and he felt "it was only courtesy to advise you of his death".
It was an honour to meet Gordon and his friends and a privilege to feel we made him smile. Even more than usual. And to know that his mates wanted to let us know of his passing. That feels special.
Back in March, his mates presented Gordon with a birthday cake. The icing read "Well Played".
So true.
Well played, Gordon. Your enduring positivity and energy were inspirational.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
