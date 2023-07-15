The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Top affordable Canberra suburbs for first homebuyers and those on a budget

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Canberra City apartment is for sale with a price guide starting at $620,000. Picture Crowthers
This Canberra City apartment is for sale with a price guide starting at $620,000. Picture Crowthers

Belconnen has topped the list of suburbs homebuyers should consider when looking to make their foray into property ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.