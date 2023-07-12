The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Nick Scrivener to stand down as Vikings coach at end of John I Dent Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vikings coach Nick Scrivener will step away from the club at the end of the season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Vikings coach Nick Scrivener will step away from the club at the end of the season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Vikings president Brendan Allardyce didn't know where to turn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.