Vikings president Brendan Allardyce didn't know where to turn.
Tim Sampson, the club's first grade coach had left to join the Western Force just weeks out from the 2018 season.
Fortunately for Allardyce, Nick Scrivener had just returned home and was looking for a break from coaching in Japan.
So the president turned to one of Vikings' favourite sons for what was initially intended to be a short-term arrangement while the club searched for a long-term replacement.
A few months quickly turned into a few years and now six years later, Scrivener has finally decided it is time to step away from the role.
"Sometimes you know it's time," Scrivener said. "Being in a job like this for six years, you're conscious of not staying too long. There's a couple of other things I want to do and I always wanted to leave when the club's going well.
"That's currently the case and there's still a fair bit to be done, so it was a good time for me to step away."
Scrivener arrived at Vikings with a resume longer than most club coaches. Throughout his career he has coached the Brumbies, Wallabies and in Scotland and Japan.
The experience quickly flowed through to results at Tuggeranong. Vikings won the 2018 John I Dent Cup and have been in the mix in the years since. Scrivener has also played a key role in the development of a host of Wallabies, including Len Ikitau, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, and most recently Tom Hooper.
While proud of his achievements, Scrivener has his eye on one more premiership before he steps away.
Vikings have been the dominant force in the competition this season, the side undefeated just four games out from the finals and seemingly destined to lift the John I Dent Cup in their 50th year.
Scrivener doesn't want the final weeks of the season to be all about him, but Allardyce said his departure provided players with an added dose of motivation.
"It would be special, it's the goal each and every year," he said. "This is our 50th year and there's a special feeling about the team.
"It's all going well but you don't win finals until you get there and do well in the finals. There's a long road ahead and Scriv and the team will knuckle down over the next seven weeks.
"Then we're into another off-season. Next season is just as important. That's what we do, we chase silverware every year."
Scrivener is not sure what the future holds, but that's exactly how he likes it. The coach is eager to enjoy a well-earned break before turning his focus to new endeavours.
Allardyce's phone hasn't stopped ringing since the club announced Scrivener will step down at the end of the season.
While Vikings has a long history of producing Wallabies, the club has had just as much success developing elite coaches.
Sampson was proceeded by current Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris, with Dan McKellar running the club prior to him.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that multiple emerging coaches in Australia and abroad have reached out to Allardyce to express their interest in the job.
Vikings hope to have the role filled by November, with the club on the lookout for a coach capable of developing emerging players into professionals.
"Nick is going to be very hard to replace," Allardyce said. "We are looking for someone who's got high-performance rugby coaching skills and who can develop players. We see ourselves as a nursery, or a factory for players to go on the journey to become professional players.
"We have a strong community focus and in terms of where players want to get to. We're better than most clubs in the country in developing players into Wallabies and Brumbies and we need someone with the skills to develop players."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
