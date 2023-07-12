The central bank board will meet to set interest rates eight times a year instead of the current 11 under a raft of changes being made by the Reserve Bank of Australia to the way it sets and communicates monetary policy that will come into effect next year.
RBA governor Philip Lowe said the central bank board will meet on the first Tuesday of February, May, August and November, with the exact dates to be announced "soon".
In a warning to borrowers, the central bank boss also warned that interest rates may yet go higher.
"It is possible that some further tightening will be required to return inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe. Whether or not this is required will depend on how the economy and inflation evolve," Dr Lowe said.
In a significant update on the RBA's current practice in setting monetary policy, Dr Lowe said that from 2024, each board meeting will be followed by a media conference to be held by the governor.
But decisions about other far-reaching changes recommended by a recent review of the central bank, including the publication of board votes, regular public appearances by board members and the appointment of an expert advisory group top advise the board, have been deferred.
"Together, these changes are significant and represent a substantial response to the recommendations of the review," Dr Lowe said in a speech to the Economic Society of Australia.
"The less frequent and longer meetings will provide more time for the board to examine issues in detail and to have deeper discussions on monetary policy strategy, alternative policy options and risks, as well as on communication.
"Likewise, the staff will have more time for analysis, with less time spent preparing summaries of recent developments."
The RBA governor said the current monetary policy framework - an independent central bank with a flexible 2 to 3 per cent inflation target - was "fit for purpose".
"But as times change, we too need to change," Dr Lowe said.
"The world we face is increasingly complex and it is right to re-examine how we make and communicate monetary policy decisions and how the RBA is managed.
"The board and the bank's staff have supported the review, and we have been working constructively on the recommendations."
Meanwhile, as speculation over the future of Dr Lowe intensifies, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he has been consulting about the Reserve Bank position, including with opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor and would present a proposal to his cabinet colleagues.
"This is one of the most important appointments that the government will make. It's a big call," the Treasurer said.
Dr Lowe's seven-year term ends in September and there have been loud calls for the government not to extend his term and instead appoint a replacement.
The governor's comments came as data indicated the nation's housing crisis was intensifying.
Work on new houses dropped 5.5 per cent in the March quarter to be down almost 16 per cent from a year earlier.
While there has been an 11.8 increase in apartment and unit commencements over the same period, this has not been enough to stem the nation's under-supply problem.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that, overall, 46,546 dwellings were under construction in the first three months, down 6.6 per cent from the same period in 2022, underlining concerns that the supply of new homes is falling short of current and future demand.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
