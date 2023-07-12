The Canberra Times
The Reserve Bank board will meet eight times a year from 2024

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:30pm
The central bank board will meet to set interest rates eight times a year instead of the current 11 under a raft of changes being made by the Reserve Bank of Australia to the way it sets and communicates monetary policy that will come into effect next year.

