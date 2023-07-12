The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT government Matildas World Cup live sites locked in for Canberra

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government has organised World Cup live sites for the Matildas games similar to the ones for the men's World Cup last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT government has organised World Cup live sites for the Matildas games similar to the ones for the men's World Cup last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

If you can't join them, watch them. Or the ACT government is hoping that's the way the saying goes as World Cup fever prepares to bypass the self-proclaimed home of women's sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.