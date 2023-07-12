If you can't join them, watch them. Or the ACT government is hoping that's the way the saying goes as World Cup fever prepares to bypass the self-proclaimed home of women's sport.
In what can be described as a soccer olive branch, the government has organised "indoor watch parties" for the World Cup, which begins with two blockbuster openers in Auckland and Sydney next Thursday.
The hype surrounding the tournament is starting to hit fanatical levels, with 80,000 fans expected at the Matildas' first game against Ireland and tickets for other matches selling just as quickly.
But Canberra fans have been left out in the cold four years after the government withdrew from Australia's World Cup bid because it said the cost to be host city for games was "exorbitant".
Instead, there will be live events at the University of Canberra for Australia's games against Ireland next week and then Nigeria on July 27. There will also be a live site at Garema place for any Matildas games when the tournament reaches the knockout stages.
"The FIFA women's World Cup will shine a spotlight on women's sport. The UC watch parties will give Canberra's football fans the opportunity to come together to celebrate and get behind our magnificent Matildas," Sport Minister Yvette Berry said.
Canberra had been earmarked as a potential training venue, but delays to building the $33.5 million Home of Football at Throsby and the associated travel costs to host World Cup teams led the government to invest money in one-off internationals as a "more tangible impact" for the city.
Many Canberrans will make the trek to Sydney or Melbourne for games over the coming weeks, the Matildas to finalise their tournament preparations with a warm-up game against France on Friday.
There have been plenty of personnel changes in the Matildas' dressing room over the past four years. But it's the smallest inclusions who are having a special impact ahead of the World Cup.
Gun midfielder Katrina Gorry gave birth to daughter Harper in 2021 and utility Tameka Yallop's wife Kirsty, a former New Zealand international, gave birth to their daughter Harley in 2020.
Harper, Harley, Kirsty and Gorry's mum Linda, have all been involved in recent Matildas camps.
"It's quite different and no one really knew what to expect the first camp that we did have both kids in - and it was really welcoming," Yallop said.
"It's been more around allowing family in at meals and when we're just used to having strictly team protocols, allowing family and a caretaker to be in and around that.
"Those are the adjustments that take some time, especially maybe for support staff or someone who's always thinking about football to relax on and try and invite the family members into that.
"That's been the biggest change. Then there's obviously a lot of logistics that goes into travelling with young kids - car seats and strollers and catering for food for them as well."
On the surface, the rigidity of a high-performance environment and the flexibility required with young kids appear at odds.
Instead, they've co-existed beautifully.
"Just having young kids, whether they're having a laugh or throwing a tantrum, you forget about football for a minute and it is relaxing," Yallop said.
"At the same time it pulls everyone together. Everyone's an aunty now and you do feel that as well.
"It's definitely changed the whole environment and possibly even given us a little edge in the high performance because we are able to switch off and also emotionally feel something different as well as just 100 per cent football."
Yallop joked Harley refers to the Matildas as her "teammates" while Teagan Micah and Charli Grant consider Gorry and Harper like their family in Sweden.
Vice-captain Steph Catley said the toddlers brought "a lot of peace" to the Matildas' camp.
"When they (Harley and Harper) walk in the door, the room lights up a little bit," Gorry said.
"You forget the thoughts that are in your head when you are caught up on something that happened in a training or a win, lose or draw.
"They're always gonna have a smile on their face.
"It's definitely changed camp life for a lot of us. People want to be hanging out with the babies instead of sitting in their room and maybe thinking about the game.
"It's pretty special to know that she gets to grow up with a lot of these girls and look up to them."
- with AAP
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
