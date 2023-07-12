The work week is looking up with clear and sunny skies till Friday until a cold front takes over on the weekend.
"We are expecting some classic Canberra winter weather this week," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.
While mornings stay frosty the weather will be warmer as the day progresses, perfect if you forget your jacket when stepping out for midday coffee runs.
According to the Bureau, it was minus 2.4 degrees at Canberra Airport on Wednesday morning and minus 2.1 degrees at Tuggeranong.
"Temperatures are expected to be slightly above the July average with maximums of 14 degrees expected in Canberra city for the remainder of the working week," the spokesperson said.
Winds will remain consistent between 15 to 25kmh during the day and become lighter in the evening until Thursday. Winds will be between 20 to 30kmh on Friday and Saturday.
READ ALSO:
The city is in for another frosty and foggy start on Thursday with those conditions expected to continue on Friday morning.
Over the weekend, the Bureau expects the next cold front to sweep through and "mix things up".
Both days are forecasted to experience a minimum of 3 degrees and a maximum of 15 to 16 degrees.
There is a medium chance of showers late on Saturday continuing into a cloudy Sunday, but only a couple of millimeters, so no need for rain boots.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.