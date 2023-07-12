The Canberra Times
Chief Minister Andrew Barr should step in to drive ESA change after review: firefighters' union

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:01pm
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville, speaking to the media on Wednesday. Picture by Karleen Minney
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville, speaking to the media on Wednesday. Picture by Karleen Minney

Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman cannot objectively oversee changes to the Emergency Services Agency following an external review that found evidence of unaddressed, long-running issues, the firefighters' union has said.

