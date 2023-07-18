Gyoza used to be such a going-out treat, but there are now multiple options in the freezer section of the supermarket for cooking at home. Something that can feed your family that's easy and tasty and can live in your freezer? That's a win as far as I'm concerned. The thing is, they're actually a little bit tricky to get right, and they need to be cooked from frozen, meaning you can sometimes burn the outside while the inside remains stone-cold. To get the most out of your store-bought gyoza, here's what to do.