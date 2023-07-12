Emma Ilijoski won't be playing during the women's World Cup, but knew she had to find a way to be involved in the tournament.
The World Cup will be the biggest women's sporting event to be played on Australian shores and excitement is high just a week out from the Matildas' first game.
Ilijoski will be in Sydney for Thursday's clash with Ireland and a handful of others, the Canberra United talent desperate to receive a first-hand taste of a competition she hopes to experience as a player in the future.
The World Cup has been hailed as a watershed moment for women's sport, with Ilijoski eager to see the momentum roll over to the A-League Women's season next summer.
"Australia is definitely on the map in terms of women's football but it's going to be even more cemented on a global scale," Ilijoski said.
"Especially because of not only how the Matildas are going to go but other teams being able to see Australia and what they have to offer in terms of facilities, competitiveness and the football culture. It would be great for Australia to get behind the Matildas and then find a love for the game to support local clubs and get their kids involved in the A-League Women's too."
While she's eager to follow the action on the pitch, Ilijoski will also have an eye on the uniforms worn by players during the tournament.
The defender is an ambassador for kit manufacturer PARK, the company launching a range of gear designed purely for women on Thursday morning.
The uniforms were designed in consultation with female players and offer a range of styles to suit different body types.
Like most women, Ilijoski has been required to play in ill-fitting jerseys and shorts made for men's body shapes throughout her career.
While Canberra United's uniforms are a female-fit, not all A-League clubs offer their women's teams this option.
Ilijoski is grateful to have the chance to play in adequate clothing and said it is crucial to elevate performances on the field.
"Fundamentally you want to be able to move around freely when you're playing and to do certain movements without feeling restricted," she said. "It's also on a mental note, you want to feel good and look good so that you can play good. It's something you don't want to be thinking about in your head going into a game, there's a million other things you need to be worrying about.
"The bad fitting kits can impact your confidence. There's so many different things I've heard people have had to do, whether it's cutting the insides of shorts to remove the lining that's for the men's kit or tucking in shirts, especially if the sleeves are down to the bottom of the elbows.
"It's something you don't want to be worrying about on game day because it's the most exciting day of the week and if you're not feeling your best then that can have an impact, which we don't want."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
