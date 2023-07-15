Times Past: July 16, 1990

"ACT border closed," said the sign on the portable boom gate beside Sutton Road near Kowen Forest. Vehicles travelling towards Queanbeyan were flagged down by three stern-faced officials dressed in khaki uniforms. The unlucky occupants were told the ACT Legislative Assembly had voted during a late-night meeting to close the forest to vehicles for 24 hours until midnight. Drivers were told they could detour via Goulburn if they wished to reach Queanbeyan, or they could leave their cars and walk in.