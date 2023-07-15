Times Past: July 16, 1990

In a feat that could not be achieved today, a reality television show was gaining popularity in the 90s called Candid Camera Australia. They had some "fun" on this day in 1990 in the national capital, but not everyone appreciated the joke.
"ACT border closed," said the sign on the portable boom gate beside Sutton Road near Kowen Forest. Vehicles travelling towards Queanbeyan were flagged down by three stern-faced officials dressed in khaki uniforms. The unlucky occupants were told the ACT Legislative Assembly had voted during a late-night meeting to close the forest to vehicles for 24 hours until midnight. Drivers were told they could detour via Goulburn if they wished to reach Queanbeyan, or they could leave their cars and walk in.
This was all too much for one man. "Our family has lived here for 150 years and I have never been denied entry into Canberra before," he snarled at the senior official. "I'm not going to be denied today!"
The official backed down and decided to let him through. "Before you go, why don't you smile?" he asked the driver. "You're on Candid Camera." And indeed he was.
A Candid Camera team of six, including actors David Webb and Linda Chapple, had spent the previous two days bamboozling locals.
On the previous Thursday, officials at the Mint and Parliament Houses were visited by a sheikh in a yellow Rolls Royce. The guards were told the sheikh had bought the place, but wouldn't let him in.
The guards at the ministerial entrance of new Parliament House were nonplussed when the sheikh rolled up. "Who is it [the appointment] with?" they asked the personal assistant.
"Those details were being worked out by your government," she told them.
A frantic round of ringing various departments began while the sheikh's two burly bodyguards armed with wraparound sunglasses and walkie-talkies patrolled the area around the car. A light had dawned on one of the guards who had been staring at Linda Chapple who had been outside Parliament House. "I've seen her before," he said slowly, and he then remembered where. Another raced to warn his senior colleagues.
The bodyguards looked familiar, too, but they couldn't work out why. Perhaps it was because Glenn Lazarus and Steve Walters looked more like the Blues Brothers rather than Canberra Raiders.
