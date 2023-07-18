The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Yumi Stynes and Simon Davis share easy family recipes in their new book The Food Fix

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Davis and Yumi Stynes are coming to your rescue. Picture by Cath Muscat
Simon Davis and Yumi Stynes are coming to your rescue. Picture by Cath Muscat

If the question "what's for dinner" sends shivers down your spine then Yumi Stynes and Simon Davis are coming to your rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.