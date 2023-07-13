Canberra Health Services (CHS) is taking over dialysis services from a private company at two community health centres.
Dialysis is a treatment that helps people whose kidneys do not work properly.
They said Baxter Healthcare, which has run dialysis at Tuggeranong and Belconnen Community Health Centres since 2014, asked them to take over.
The plan is for CHS to start running the Tuggeranong services in August 2023, and the Belconnen unit in February 2024.
"Baxter Healthcare and Canberra Health Services are continuing to work closely on the transition of services," a Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
"All affected patients were notified and at no point through the transition process will patient care delivery be affected.
"Current staffing levels at both the Belconnen and Tuggeranong clinics will be maintained."
CHS offers competitive pay and conditions, but discussions with Baxter, the union and staff was ongoing, the spokesperson said.
"These discussions are considering how the two organisations operate renal services differently, with Canberra Health Services employing a different staffing model in the existing CHS renal dialysis units," they said.
"These changes do not affect the medical support, governance and quality of day-to-day patient care provided at the two units.
"We will explore flexibility for staff to work between the two clinics and across all CHS Renal areas. This will provide opportunities for staff that wish to upskill and expand their practice knowledge."
Baxter Healthcare did not respond to requests for comment.
A patient at the Tuggeranong Dialysis Unit received a letter on June 16 informing them of the change.
"Your Renal Physician will remain the same," the letter said.
"The nursing and administrative staff who look after you may be the same or could be new."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
