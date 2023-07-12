The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Possible changes for kidney patients at Canberra Hospital, Belconnen and Tuggeranong health centres

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Canberra Hospital patient at the renal centre in 2009, being visited by then-governor general Quentin Bryce. Picture by Karleen Williams
A Canberra Hospital patient at the renal centre in 2009, being visited by then-governor general Quentin Bryce. Picture by Karleen Williams

Changes to healthcare services could impact Canberrans with kidney problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.