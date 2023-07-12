Changes to healthcare services could impact Canberrans with kidney problems.
Canberra Health Services is considering changes to a ward for kidney patients at Canberra Hospital.
It is also taking over dialysis services from a private company at two community health centres.
Dialysis is a treatment that helps people whose kidneys do not work properly.
Canberra Health Services is considering establishing a Care, Optimisation and Transition Unit at the Canberra Hospital.
"[It is] a non-acute model of care for patients who have ongoing care needs but are medically stable and no longer require an acute admission," a Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
An acute admission is when someone goes to hospital for a short-term illness or injury.
Non-acute care is longer term and for people whose condition poses less of an immediate threat.
The Canberra Times understands the hospital is considering using beds in the renal ward for this new unit.
Renal patients have problems with their kidneys.
Ward 4B currently has 12 beds for renal patients on level four of Building one.
"Consultation with teams and industrial representatives is currently occurring regarding proposed changes to the renal service and the establishment of [the new unit]," the CHS spokesperson said.
The Australian Nurses and Midwifery Union confirmed they were being consulted about possible changes to the ward.
Canberra Health Services said that "no decision has been made about these services" including the location of the new unit.
"CHS will ensure that any changes following consultation continue to prioritise the safety of patients and the care they are already receiving through the renal unit, and that staff with specialty skills are able to remain working in their specialty," they said.
"By co-locating patients that no longer need acute care in the same place, the new proposed unit will enable more streamlined care for these patients.
"[There will be] better patient flow and discharge planning, reduced length of stay in hospital, fewer occurrences of hospital-acquired infections and complications, free up beds and patient flow in specialty wards, and overall lead to better health outcomes."
Canberra Health Services is taking over dialysis services from a private community.
They said Baxter Healthcare, which has run dialysis at Tuggeranong and Belconnen Community Health Centres since 2014, pulled out of their private/public partnership.
"Information for staff and patients about the change was provided in June 2023 and Baxter Healthcare and Canberra Health Services are continuing to work closely on the transition of services," a Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
They said the plan is for CHS to start running the Tuggeranong services in August 2023, and the Belconnen unit in February 2024.
"All affected patients were notified and at no point through the transition process will patient care delivery be affected," the spokesperson said.
"Current staffing levels at both the Belconnen and Tuggeranong clinics will be maintained."
CHS offers competitive pay and conditions, but discussions with Baxter, the union and staff was ongoing, the spokesperson said.
"These discussions are considering how the two organisations operate renal services differently, with Canberra Health Services employing a different staffing model in the existing CHS renal dialysis units," they said.
"These changes do not affect the medical support, governance and quality of day-to-day patient care provided at the two units.
"We will explore flexibility for staff to work between the two clinics and across all CHS Renal areas. This will provide opportunities for staff that wish to upskill and expand their practice knowledge."
Baxter Healthcare did respond to requests for comment.
A patient at the Tuggeranong Dialysis Unit received a letter on June 16 informing them of the change.
"Your Renal Physician will remain the same," the letter said.
"The nursing and administrative staff who look after you may be the same or could be new."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
