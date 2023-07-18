There's something to be said about the idea that everything tastes better between two slices of bread.
At Bad Bunny Eatery, the new winter menu reads like a fine-dining menu; that most of it is served between slices of sourdough, ciabatta and regular old white bread, doesn't really matter.
Think 12-hour braised brisket, with American cheese, sweet pickles and house special sauce, tender meat, a subtle kick, rich but not over-powering. Or a chimmi chicken on soft fluffy white bread, with Japanese-style chicken, chimichurri butter, shredded lettuce and tomato.
Bad Bunny is the latest brainchild from Jaye Min, the brains behind Mookie and its Japanese fusion burgers. It's the same spot underneath the Australian Tax Office on Genge Street, but it's been given a complete makeover.
Red and pink are the primary colours, there's plenty of neon and a few Insta-worthy spots for inspiration. From the full-length mirror for mug shots, to the jail cell walls and old time telephone, it's a spot that is as fun as the menu might suggest.
Manager Madi Manning said it's been nice to bring a bit of fun into the city.
"Canberra can be a very serious place, we're known to be a bit boring, but here it's all good fun.
"We've even had public servants bringing their meetings into the eatery, which we love."
She said Bad Bunny's secret is providing good quality food at a reasonable price, and if it's something you need to take back to your desk you can do that too.
"People want the basics but they want them done well," she says.
"We're providing something fresh, healthy and actually worth the money you're paying for it."
There's an all-day brunch menu, whether you want something as simple as Vegemite on sourdough, or how can the people upstairs go past the "Tax Avo-sion", grilled sourdough, avocado, blistered cherry tomatoes, broccoli, feta and beetroot pesto.
There's also a menu for the kids; who wouldn't love the "Stitch has a Glitch", a magical combination of fairy bread, unicorn gelato, waffle cone, fairy floss and glitter sauce.
On the drinks side there's excellent coffee, anyway you drink it, tea and chai.
Cold drinks ramp it up with the star being the housemade lemonade, including a couple that change colour with the addition of lemon juice.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
