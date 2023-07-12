The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Commissioner Whelan must accept responsibility for ESA's poor culture

By The Canberra Times
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Gentleman is not the right person to implement the ESA management review. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Mick Gentleman is not the right person to implement the ESA management review. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan and Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman must take responsibility for a culture of blame shifting and fear that a snap review has found is crippling the ESA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.