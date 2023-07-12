The Canberra Times
Phillip businesses fear a loss of business as free car parking is taken away

By Dechlan Brennan
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
Apprentice Riley Cridland says planned car park changes will impact him greatly. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Business owners are angry that free car parking in Phillip will be turned into an exclusive parking spot for government workers.

