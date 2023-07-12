From down under to up and coming: Australia's top travel trends revealed

With constantly evolving travel trends, what are the key takeaways for those planning their next Australian adventure? Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.



As we cast off the shackles of the past few years, more and more intrepid travellers are setting their sights on the diverse landscapes and unique experiences that Australia has to offer.



However, with constantly evolving travel trends, what are the key takeaways for those planning their next Australian adventure? To answer this question, we turn to the latest data published by the Australian Government's Tourism Research Australia.



Experience over icons

Interestingly, the statistics from the International Visitor Survey reveal a shift in tourist behaviour, with visitors increasingly looking for unique and authentic experiences over traditional sightseeing. In fact, 57 per cent of tourists are now choosing to 'go local,' engaging in activities that offer a sense of the Australian way of life, such as visiting farmers' markets or local festivals.



While iconic sites like the Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef remain popular, travellers are equally interested in experiencing Australia's rich cultural tapestry, from its indigenous history to its vibrant food and wine scene.

The rise of eco-tourism

Australia's rich biodiversity and unique landscapes have given rise to another key trend: eco-tourism. According to the survey, there's been a 12 per cent increase in international visitors participating in nature-based activities in 2022 compared to the previous year.



From hiking in the Daintree Rainforest to spotting kangaroos in their natural habitat, eco-tourism allows travellers to connect with Australia's unique environment responsibly and sustainably.

A boom in adventure travel

With its diverse landscapes, Australia has always been a dream destination for adventure lovers, and the latest data reaffirms this. There was a 9 per cent increase in visitors undertaking adventure activities such as surfing, mountain biking, and diving, showing an appetite for thrill-seekers looking to experience the wilder side of Australia.



Today's travellers want to push their limits and experience the world in new and exciting ways. Australia, with its rugged coastlines, expansive outback, and world-class surfing spots, offers an abundance of opportunities for adventure.

Niche tourism on the rise

Another fascinating insight from the survey is the rise in niche tourism. From wellness retreats in Byron Bay to birdwatching tours in Kakadu National Park, travellers are increasingly choosing holidays that align with their specific interests.



For instance, wellness tourism saw a 15 per cent surge in 2022, a testament to the growing global interest in health and wellness. Similarly, food and wine tourism has grown by 10 per cent, reflecting the worldwide trend of culinary travel and Australia's burgeoning food scene.

In conclusion, the travel trends in Australia reflect a broader shift in global tourism towards more immersive, sustainable, and personalised experiences.

