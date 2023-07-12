The Canberra Times

The Reserve Bank board will meet eight times a year from 2024

By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe will travel to India with the treasurer next week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe will travel to India with the treasurer next week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Borrowers could face bigger interest rate moves under central bank plans to cut the number of rate setting meetings from 11 to eight a year as part of an overhaul of the way it sets and communicates monetary policy that will come into effect next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.