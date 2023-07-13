Now, I have a problem with the NRL in general, particularly since it's run by chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission Peter V'landys (appointed in 2019). Usually it's the CEO of the NRL but these days it's all V'landys, V'landys, V'landys. He's a bloke who does not appear to me to be all that good at consultation in any way, shape or form. I remember when he summarily got rid of the former NRL's gender advisor for 15 years, Catharine Lumby, who'd been trying to teach league players not to sexually assault women, to try respect instead. No notice, no conversation, just axed her. And boy do they need to engage her again.

