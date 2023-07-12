Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman says the findings of a review into his agency are "concerning", but would not say whether he remained confident in the agency's commissioner, Georgeina Whelan.
Mick Gentleman said it would be up to the public service to implement the recommendations of the management review, after the firefighters' union and opposition called for him to be stood aside and another minister appointed to overhaul the agency.
"The implementation of these recommendations will be an opportunity to achieve positive outcomes for the excellent staff employed by the Emergency Services Agency," Mr Gentleman said in a statement.
The Canberra Times asked Mr Gentleman's office whether the minister remained confident the Emergency Services Agency executive could lead the organisation.
Mr Gentleman issued a statement but did not directly respond to the questions.
Ms Whelan told staff on Wednesday the agency's leadership group accepted a responsibility to improve workplace culture, leadership development and internal communication.
"As the commissioner I take my leadership responsibilities seriously," she said.
"And along with the senior executive leadership team, we acknowledge the areas where change and improvement is needed."
Ms Whelan said in an email seen by The Canberra Times the operational capability of the agency had never been in question and the agency would soon develop a detailed plan to implement the review's recommendations.
"I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved over the past several years and commend you for the passion and pride you all take in your work here," she said.
"Despite our challenges, the accomplishments of recent years are undeniable."
The review found the agency had a culture of blame and fear which affects the health and wellbeing of its staff, while its executives do not trust each other.
The snap review also identified examples of agency executives bullying, blaming, withholding information and undermining decisions, and said a "cultural shift" was needed.
Mr Gentleman said it was a public service administration matter and that was why Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn was developing a plan to implement all the recommendations.
"There are of course concerning findings in the report, which is why implementation of the recommendations and culture change in the ESA is so important," he said.
A spokeswoman for Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Mr Gentleman did not have oversight of the implementation of the report's recommendations.
"This was a review that was commissioned by the Justice and Community Safety Directorate and undertaken by an independent entity with the support of the Office of Industrial Relations and Workforce Strategy in CMTEDD," the spokeswoman said.
"As this is a public service administration matter, the director-general of the Justice and Community Safety Directorate is developing a plan to implement all of the recommendations from the report. This will include the establishment of an oversight committee."
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville said Mr Gentleman's declaration of confidence for the agency's executive staff before the review findings were released meant the minister had already showed his hand.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
"How can you have confidence that the minister will, without favour and without fear, implement the recommendations and the next steps when he's already said he has confidence in the ESA commissioner?" Mr McConville said.
Opposition emergency services spokesman James Milligan said the review of the agency was damning and a "shocking read".
"I have a lack of faith and trust in the current minister to implement these [recommendations]. ... What is it going to take for the concerns of our firies and our paramedics - our front-line officers - for their issues to be heard?" Mr Milligan said.
Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn, who commissioned the review, agreed to all its recommendations, telling staff on Tuesday he would establish the recommended oversight committee and request a detailed implementation plan.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.