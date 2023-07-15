4. Never pay for fertiliser again. Save all fruit, vegie and garden scraps; gather as many autumn leaves and lawn clippings as you can get your hands on; pile them up, and toss them around once a week - aerating will mean they break down sooner into the richest plant food possible. Mix well so clippings or leaves don't clog together. Don't add anything rats or fruit fly may like - let chooks take those off your hands and out of your fridge.