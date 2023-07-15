The Canberra Times
Jackie French: How to get fit, improve your sex appeal and eat for free

Jackie French
By Jackie French
July 16 2023 - 5:00am
Do like Mr Doo and grow everything you need. Picture Shutterstock
Do like Mr Doo and grow everything you need. Picture Shutterstock

When I was a kid, the last local gardener lived next door. Mr Doo grew all he needed on his suburban block: fruit, veg, ponds for rice and water chestnuts, sugar cane, tobacco, with lavish gifts of veg over the fence - and didn't pay a cent for any of it. His garden always felt six times as large as ours, though it was the same size every time I measured it.

