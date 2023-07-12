Police have called for public assistance to help find a missing Queanbeyan teen.
Fifteen-year-old boy Benjamin Dunstan was last seen at a bus stop on Morisset Street in Queanbeyan about 11am on July 12.
Police and family hold concerns for Benjamin's welfare due to his age.
Benjamin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160-165 centimetres tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a jacket with the Red Bull logo, a navy-blue shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
Benjamin is known to frequent the Queanbeyan and Canberra areas and travel on public transport.
Benjamin may be travelling with a 14-year-old girl described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 178cm tall, brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black flared pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
